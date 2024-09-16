back to top
    Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Time to Act

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Maintaining a clean slate, favourites will fancy their chances when they take on a below-par but unpredictable South Korea in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

    Paris bronze medallists India have been in rollicking form in the tournament so far, registering five wins out of five league matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started their campaign with a 3-0 win over hosts China and then trounced Japan and Malaysia 5-1 and 8-1, respectively. India then beat Korea 3-1 before eking out a narrow 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

    It has been a commanding performance from the Indians as they excelled in every department. The most promising part of India's performance in the league stage has been the form of the strikers.

    Scoring field goals was a major concern in Paris but here the young forwardline comprising Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and others have exceeded expectations.

    The Indian too has performed stoutly, conceding just four goals with goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera not letting the team feel the void left by the retirement of the talismanic PR Sreejesh.

    Harmanpreet, one of the best drag-flickers in the currently, has led from the front and has continued his good form of Paris, converting as many as five penalty corners. When India struggled for field goals, Harmanpreet stood up with his penalty corner conversions.

    But a knockout game is a new beginning for any side and the Indians can ill afford to take Korea lightly as they can spring a surprise on their day, evidence of which was their last-gasp equaliser to draw 3-3 against Malaysia and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

    The Indian defence will also have to be cautious about not conceding too many penalty corners as in Jihun Yang, the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals, Korea possess a potent drag-flicker.

    In the other semifinal of the day, Pakistan will take on hosts China. The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

    Harmanpreet warned his teammates against taking Korea lightly despite his side's impressive run so far in this tournament. “We came into this tournament with very little rest or preparations after our Olympics campaign. Despite that, I am happy with how the team has done to progress into the semifinal stage,” he said.

    “Korea are a tough side, they defend very well and can counterattack fast and skilfully,” he added.

    Talking about the encounter against Pakistan, the ace drag-flicker said it was good the youngsters have shaken off the nerves of playing against Pakistan. “I think there was a bit of nerves in the match against Pakistan. After their goal, there was a bit of panic especially with some of the youngsters in the squad playing against them for the first time. While the focus tomorrow will be on ourselves, it will be interesting to watch how Pakistan to do against China,” he said.

