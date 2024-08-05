back to top
    Hindus slaughtered in Bangladesh, over one crore refugees may enter Bengal: BJP’s Suvendu

    Kolkata, Aug 5: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Hindus are being slaughtered in various parts of the neighbouring country and more than one crore refugees are likely to enter West Bengal soon.

    Those refugees must be given Indian citizenship under CAA, said Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

    Violent protests rocked Bangladesh in the last few days, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

    “Hindus are being slaughtered in Bangladesh. If the situation in Bangladesh is not brought under control in the next few days, then the people of Bengal should be ready to accept more than one crore refugees just like 1947 or the 1971 Liberation War,” he said.

    Adhikari said the Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should immediately speak to the Centre over the matter.

    “The refugees must be granted (Indian) citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” he said.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

    An interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday.

