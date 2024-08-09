back to top
    Himachal tragedy: Toll touches 28 after recovery of 6 bodies
    , Aug 9: The death toll in the flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Pradesh on July 31 midnight rose to 28 with recovery of six bodies on Friday, officials said.

    As the search operation to trace about 30 missing people entered the ninth day, the families of the victims have lost hopes of seeing their loved ones alive.

    The tragedy occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision. The worst hit was Samej village on the border of Shimla and Kullu district where about 20 people are still missing.

    Four bodies were found in Dogri area near Sunni Dam while one was found near Nogli in Shimla district and one body was recovered near Bagipul in Kullu district.

    Four of the deceased are women and one is a teenage boy. They are yet to be identified. The body Kalpna Kumari was found in Nogli, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap said.

    Of the total 28 bodies, 15 have been recovered from Rampur in Shimla, nine from Mandi's Rajbhan village and four from Nirmand/Bagipul in Kullu district.

    The search operations are going on in about 85 km area.

    Family members of 30 missing people who have been camping at the sites since the tragedy struck have now lost hope and are praying for the recovery of the bodies of their loved ones so they can respectfully perform their last rites.

    The chances of getting bodies are dim as the area washed out has been searched, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi had said.

     

