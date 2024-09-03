back to top
Search
    IndiaHimachal employees concerned about delay in salary, CM Sukhu says 'no financial...
    India

    Himachal employees concerned about delay in salary, CM Sukhu says ‘no financial crisis’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 3: While the employees of Himachal Pradesh are concerned about the delay in their salary, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said there is no financial crisis and steps are afoot to bring financial discipline.

    The employees and pensioners normally get their salary and pension respectively on the first of every month. However, they have not received them even two days after the due date.

    The delay in payment of salary and pension is a cause of concern as the salaried employees have to meet their expenses, said office bearers of Federation of Secretarial Employees unions on Tuesday.

    “In my 30-35 years of service, I have never seen such a condition. The employees are likely to get salaries on September 5 and pensioners would get pension on September 10,” said federation president Sanjeev Sharma, adding that the pensioners who have limited money but considerable medical expenses are the worst hit.

    “Normally, loan installments are deducted from the accounts of the employees and officers on second or third of every month. If the salaries are not deposited in the bank accounts, the banks will charge penalty.

    “We are writing a to the secretary requesting him to ask the concerned banks to defer the installments of employees and not to charge penalty,” he said.

    The Federation's general secretary, Kamal Krishan Sharma, said the employees have to pay their bills and loan installments, and one of their employees had zero balance on Monday with no money to buy vegetables. They have to meet their expenses like buying ration, paying installments, loans, bills and school fees.

    “Maybe the financial condition (of the state) is not good but we have not been given any information in this regard and troubles of the employees would increase with each day,” said another employee Ramesh Sharma.

    Talking to media persons, the chief minister said there is no financial crisis and steps are being taken to maintain financial discipline.

    “We are taking steps for resource mobilisation to make the state self- reliant… We want to have discussion on financial mismanagement and tell the 75 lakh people of the state that how the double engine government (BJP) had plundered the state exchequer by giving free electricity and water and opening over 600 and educational institutions,” he said.

    Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had on Saturday said the state government has raised loans worth over Rs 24,000 crore during the past 20 months, while the previous BJP government had raised loans amounting Rs 19,600 crore during the five-year tenure.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    RG Kar incident: WB Assembly passes anti-rape bill unanimously; Mamata calls it ‘historic’
    Next article
    New Parliament Needs a Stronger Tool Kit of Accountability
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Domestic saving will remain top net lender in coming decades: Patra

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI: Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra on...

    Air India to soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Air India will soon introduce Wi-Fi on...

    NHAI to track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI:  State-owned NHAI will track around 100...

    Gold declines Rs 250; silver tumbles by Rs 1,700

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Gold prices declined by Rs 250 to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Domestic saving will remain top net lender in coming decades: Patra

    Air India to soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights

    NHAI to track around 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software