    Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns, speculation rife about Cabinet expansion
    HimachalLatest News

    Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns, speculation rife about Cabinet expansion

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu's recent visit to New Delhi following meetings with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party officials has reignited speculation about a potential expansion of his Cabinet in the hill state of Pradesh.

    CM Sukhu made the trip to the nation's capital soon after the conclusion of and assembly by-elections, fueling rumors that filling the lone vacant ministerial position and appointing heads to various boards and corporations may soon be on the agenda. Only one slot currently remains unfilled in the Cabinet since the Congress assumed power after winning assembly polls late last year.

    With multiple aspirants jockeying for the position but just one opportunity existing under rules that cap ministry strength, any appointments risk stoking discontent among disappointed contenders. Many hopefuls have already accepted alternate roles to remain involved in governance. One proposal floating involves elevating an existing MP or MLA to the rank of a Minister of State to help address demands.

    The Chief Minister's meetings with top Congress brass are believed to have focused extensively on strengthening the organization after an underwhelming performance in the recent elections. However, political circles in Himachal are abuzz with speculation that the Cabinet reshuffle process may soon get underway following a months-long hiatus due to model code provisions linked to polls.

    No schedule has been announced yet but signs indicate the lone vacant Cabinet slot and other prominent posts left open may see new office-bearers in the not-too-distant future. The ruling party will aim to reward loyalists and placate restless members with an eye on maintaining cohesion in the absence of any electoral tests on the horizon for some time. How exactly the jigsaw of aspirations gets addressed will be keenly watched.

    PM Modi Asks Industry To Compete With The Government In Creating Jobs And Investments
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

