back to top
Search
    IndiaHimachal Assembly passes Bill barring MLAs disqualified under anti-defection law from pension
    India

    Himachal Assembly passes Bill barring MLAs disqualified under anti-defection law from pension

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 4: The Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill which will bar the members of the House who are disqualified under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) from drawing pension.

    The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will affect six former Congress MLAs, who were disqualified by the Speaker for defying the whip and abstaining from the House during discussion on cut motions and passing of in February.

    The opposition BJP objected to the Bill stating that it smacks of “political revenge” and it cannot be implemented with retrospective effect.

    The six former MLAs who will be impacted due to the Bill are Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Rajinder Rana, Devinder Kumar Bhutto, Chetanya Sharma and Ravi Thakur. All of them had voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha elections held in February.

    All six had contested the bypolls on BJP tickets earlier this year. While Sudhir Sharma and Lakhanpal got re-elected, the other four lost.

    Himachal is first state in the country to pass such a bill under which “A person shall not be entitled for pension under the Act, if he has been disqualified at any point of time under the tenth schedule of the Constitution”.

    The statement of object and reasons of the Amendment Bill passed by voice vote said it was necessitated as there was no provision in the 1971 Act to discourage the defection of members, protect the mandate given by the people, preserve democratic values and deterrence towards “constitutional sin”.

    The Bill would become Act after the consent of the governor.

    Replying to discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said six Congress MLAs betrayed the Congress party and the Bill is aimed at strengthening the democratic values and deter the MLAs from defection.

    Rakesh Jamwal (BJP) said the Bill has been brought in a haste and asked how it can be implemented retrospectively.

    Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the Bill smells of “political revenge” and the Congress members had not joined the BJP at the time of voting for Rajya Sabha polls. The Speaker disqualified them for violating the party whip and as such they do not attract action under the Tenth Schedule, he added.

    Randhir Sharma (BJP) said the Bill has been brought out of vengeance and added that the Congress MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls were not defectors and demanded that the Bill be sent to the Select Committee.

    Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi defended the Bill and said defection weakens democracy and defectors should be punished for this action.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Cow vigilantes should not be allowed to act like police, their action unconstitutional: K C Tyagi
    Next article
    World looks at India for new models, solutions to current challenges: Pradhan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    119 roads including 2 national highways closed in Himachal Pradesh, rains continue

    Northlines Northlines -
    Shimla, Sep 4: Continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh has...

    Delhi LG, AAP threaten each other with legal action as row over hiring social media agency intensifies

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 4: Irked by AAP minister Saurabh...

    Yogi says it takes courage to use bulldozers, Akhilesh dares him to fight polls on ‘bulldozer’ symbol

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lucknow, Sep 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...

    World looks at India for new models, solutions to current challenges: Pradhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 4: The world looks at India...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    119 roads including 2 national highways closed in Himachal Pradesh, rains...

    Delhi LG, AAP threaten each other with legal action as row...

    Yogi says it takes courage to use bulldozers, Akhilesh dares him...