Higher reaches of Jammu experienced fresh snowfall; rains in plains

Jammu Tawi, Mar 1: The high altitude areas of Jammu region recorded fresh snowfall, while the plains including the winter capital city were lashed by rains on Friday, resulting in appreciable drop in the mercury, officials said.

The strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained open for one-way traffic despite rains, a landslide blocked Batote-Kishtwar highway near Pakki Hatti, the officials said.

They said the winter vacation in schools, which were supposed to open in the winter zone of Jammu region including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban on March 1, was extended by two days in view of the prediction of heavy snowfall and avalanche warnings.

“In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of students, Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh has directed the closure of all educational institutions, both government and private, for two days across the district.

“However, the practical examinations will be conducted as per schedule,” Doda cluster head of schools Nazir Ahmed said.

He said the classwork in all the schools of winter zone of Jammu province was supposed to resume from March 1 after two-and-a-half month winter vacation, but the schools will now reopen on March 4.

The Meteorological department said widespread moderate rain or snow is expected over most places of the Union Territory till March 3 with peak activity on March 1 night to March 2 night.

“Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of north, central and south Kashmir and Pirpanjal range of Jammu division during this period.

“The plains of Kashmir may receive moderate rain or snow while the plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with a possibility of heavy rain over Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi districts. Few places may experience thunder, lightning or hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds,” it said.

A traffic department official said the one-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was moving smoothly despite rains.

The traffic on the highway was restricted to one-way since February 26 and is playing alternatively from the twin capital cities after heavy rains and snowfall rendered the arterial road damaged at several places including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Gangroo, Hingni and Kishtwari Pather.

The officials said the efforts are on to resume two-way traffic on the highway as early as possible.

Traffic was stopped on Jammu-Batote-Kishtwar highway following a landslide triggered by rains at Pakki Hatti in Kishtwar district, the officials said, the concerned agencies have pressed men and machines to make the highway trafficable.