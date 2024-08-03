back to top
    Heroic young man loses life saving elderly woman in tragic Himachal Pradesh flash floods

    By: Northlines

    Heavy rains caused devastating flash floods in the remote village of Samej in Pradesh last week, sweeping away homes and leaving despair in its wake. Among the losses was 34-year-old Ajay Singh, a respected civil servant who gave his life trying to save an elderly woman.

    Eyewitnesses recall Ajay working late at the local hydroelectric plant when the call came of rising water levels upstream. He swiftly helped colleagues evacuate before rushing with the plant head to assist anyone remaining. On the upper floor they found an elderly resident and attempted rescue. Tragically, both men were overcome by the raging waters in a selfless act that will never be forgotten.

    Villagers mourn Ajay as deeply caring, often assisting the elderly woman he called “dadi.” Though he likely knew the risks, Ajay chose to protect her rather than fleeing alone to safety. His needless sacrifice left family and community reeling in grief.

    Prem Chand, a survivor in his 70s, barely escaped with his life after his home was swept away with his wife still inside. Nurmu Devi saw wedding plans for her daughter shattered along with their repaired house. Small kindnesses and futures were washed downriver in the night's devastation, though three family members count themselves lucky through prayer and chance to still draw breath.

    As rains recede and the full scope emerges, Samej comes to terms with losses both material and soul-wrenching and remembers with reverence the brave young man who gave everything in humanity's greatest moment.

    Himachal CM Announces Relief for Victims of Deadly Samej Village Cloudburst
