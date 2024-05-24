back to top
Search
IndiaHelicopter carrying pilgrims develops snag, makes emergency landing in Kedarnath
India

Helicopter carrying pilgrims develops snag, makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

By: Northlines

Date:

Dehradun, May 24: A helicopter with seven people, including pilgrims, on board made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath after developing a technical snag early on Friday.

The helicopter landed a few metres from the helipad at the Himalayan temple, an official said.

It was carrying seven people, including six pilgrims and the pilot. Everyone is safe, he said.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said the helicopter took off from the Sirsi helipad for Kedarnath early on Friday.

It developed a technical snag in its rear motor, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing a few metres from the helipad in Kedarnath, he said citing preliminary reports.

The pilot kept his cool and took a quick decision, averting a major mishap, Gaharwar said.

Everyone is safe and the pilgrims have even returned after having “darshan” at the temple, he added.

The incident occurred around 7 am and further investigations are underway, Gaharwar said.

 

Previous article
Seven killed, 20 injured as truck hits bus in Ambala
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Seven killed, 20 injured as truck hits bus in Ambala

Northlines Northlines -
Ambala, May 24: Seven people, including an infant, died...

Army Chief reviews Passing Out Parade at NDA in Pune

Northlines Northlines -
Pune (Maharashtra), May 24: The Chief of Army staff,...

SC refuses to issue EC Direction to upload Voter Turnout data amid Lok Sabha Polls

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 24: The Supreme Court on Friday...

Measures be taken to ensure well-being of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan: JK Students’ Body to Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 24: A students’ association of Jammu...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Seven killed, 20 injured as truck hits bus in Ambala

Army Chief reviews Passing Out Parade at NDA in Pune

SC refuses to issue EC Direction to upload Voter Turnout data...