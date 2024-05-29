back to top
Heavy rain washes out third England-Pakistan T20I in Cardiff
T20 World Cup

Heavy rain washes out third England-Pakistan T20I in Cardiff

By: Northlines

Date:

The highly anticipated third T20I between England and Pakistan had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday. Spectators braved soggy conditions hoping to catch some action but the inclement had other plans, bringing yet another fixture to a premature end.

This was the second consecutive match in the series to be abandoned due to rain, highlighting the challenge that weather continues to pose for the shorter formats. The first T20I in Leeds last week also couldn't be completed due to wet outfield. With just one match played so far, England currently lead the series 1-0 after winning the second match comfortably.

Both sides will now head to London for the series-deciding fourth T20I at The Oval on Friday, hoping for better weather conditions. A win there would see either team seal the series. However, if rain plays spoilsport again, the series will end in a 1-1 draw.

While players and fans would be disappointed not to see a full contest, safety must take precedence when rain refuses to relent. The short turnaround between the last two international fixtures also didn't help matters.

Weather will continue to be an uncertainty in an ever-congested global cricket calendar. As teams gear up for the later this year, getting valuable game time, even in altered circumstances, remains crucial. Here's hoping the series finale produces a contest befitting the high stakes.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

