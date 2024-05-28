back to top
Search
JammuHeatwave to Wreak Havoc on Jammu for Seven Consecutive Days, Forecasts Caution...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Heatwave to Wreak Havoc on Jammu for Seven Consecutive Days, Forecasts Caution of Oppressive Heat

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 28: Intense heatwave conditions will continue in for the next seven days, the meteorological department here said on Tuesday.
Jammu on Monday recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained near normal at 25 degrees Celsius.

The region has been suffering from extreme heatwave conditions for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16.
“There will be no respite in heatwave or hot and dry conditions over plains of Jammu Division during next seven days,” an advisory issued by the department said.
The advisory said a potential slight relief from May 30 to June 2 in most parts of the division and some hilly areas of the Jammu division.
Another spell of heatwave is expected to return from June 3 to 5, it added.
In light of the persistent heatwave, the department has also urged residents to take precautions.
“People going to work should avoid being outdoors between 12 to 3 pm due to the high prevalence of harmful radiation. If necessary, they should carry water, cover their heads, and wear light-coloured clothing to mitigate the effects of the heatwave,” MeT official S C Sharma said.
Sharma said that elderly people are advised to remain indoors in cool environments and avoid strenuous activities during the day.
The Board of School has also adjusted school timings to protect children from the extreme heat, ensuring they attend school during cooler hours, he added.
“Temperatures in Jammu typically range from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius between May 15 and June 15. However, they may rise even higher in the coming days,” Sharma said.

Previous article
Thirty Assistant Sub-Inspectors Promoted to Sub-Inspectors in Latest Police Department Shake-up
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Thirty Assistant Sub-Inspectors Promoted to Sub-Inspectors in Latest Police Department Shake-up

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 28: On the recommendations of the Departmental...

J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 28: The J&K administration has declared summer...

Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 28: The forest areas in Kathua and...

India, France To Begin Negotiations This Week In Mega Rs 50,000 Crore 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 28: In a significant development, contract...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Thirty Assistant Sub-Inspectors Promoted to Sub-Inspectors in Latest Police Department Shake-up

J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

Prominent Indian-origin artist Anish Kapoor retains top spot on prestigious Hurun...