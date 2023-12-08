HDFC Bank launches PayZapp campaign featuring Tiger Shroff, Kapil Sharma

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank, today announced the launch of a star-studded PayZappcampaign.The campaign features actors Tiger Shroff, Prabhu Deva and Kapil Sharmautilising their immense popularity for a wide consumer connect.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign, conceptualized by Wondrlab India, a martech network,includes three films featuring the three actors wherein each showcases a range of payment choices that PayZapp offers. The campaign came from the insight that some people live their whole lives without having choices, but now they donot have to, at least when it comes to payments.Ravi Santhanam, Group Head, Chief Marketing Officer and Head – Direct to Consumer Business said, “With PayZapp, we have revamped the payment experience for all consumers extensively,makingthe journey smoother and easier – be it via UPI, cards or PayZapp wallet. It is not just a payment app; it is a lifestyle enabler. We want to reach every part of the country aiming to be the preferred choice of payment app for consumers. The three films on PayZapp have beautifully captured the essence of our brand message.”Amit Akali, the CCO and co-founder of Wondrlab India, said,

“We took a contrarian approach while conceptualizing the campaign. We explored how we can drive the point of unlimited choices by showing the viewers what happens when they don't have a choice in life. That is why, we cast the celebrities most known for something, tired of only being seen in those specific roles and wishing for more choices.”