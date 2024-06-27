HDFC Bank empowers MSMEs with special knowledge sessions

Jammu Tawi: Ahead of World MSME Day today, HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank, started an exclusive campaign for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to provide an impetus to businesses in deeper geographies. The campaign aims to spread awareness on various banking products and services, government policies for MSMEs and encourage them to adopt digitization in their business dealings.As part of the campaign, the Bank will be providing a host of offers on working capital loans, business loans, business cards, trade services and Dukandar Overdraft. The Bank will also run virtual and on-the-ground knowledge sessions in partnership with HDFC SKY, HDFC ERGO, Niva Bupa General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, and Aditya Birla General Insurance, among others. The sessions, which are themed around digital transformation of businesses, will happen in the following 15 cities: Indore, Surat, Roorkee, Nashik, Ludhiana, Raipur, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Varanasi, Vizag, Patna, Nagpur, Kanpur, Hubbali, and Guwahati where over 1,000 small and medium businesses will be invited.

On the occasion, the Bank has released a special film thanking MSMEs for trusting HDFC Bank as their banking partner.Rahul Shyam Shukla, Group Head – Commercial and Rural Banking (CRB), HDFC Bank said, “MSME entrepreneurs, through their perseverance and enterprise, play a strong role in shaping India's economic growth trajectory. HDFC Bank recognizes their contribution to GDP, exports and most importantly, employment creation. A large number of micro enterprises do not apply for credit despite being eligible for loans due to lack of access to information. We continue to address MSMEs' financial needs by providing services in over 700 districts, extending education on a variety of government schemes, and by going beyond the usual assessment criteria like firm size, value added, access to trade credit, among others, to specifically address their needs.”As of 31st March, 2024, the Bank's distribution network stands at 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities / towns. A total of 52% of the branches are in semi-urban and rural areas, along with 15,182 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by Common Service Centres.