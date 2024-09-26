HC extends interim protection from arrest for Puja Khedkar

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended till October 4 the interim protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in the criminal case lodged against her for alleged cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in civil services examination.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh deferred hearing on her plea seeking anticipatory bail after a request was made by her lawyer. Counsel for the Delhi Police urged the court to allow a short adjournment, saying a “larger conspiracy has come to light”, which involves forgery and creation of documents.

“At request of counsel for the petitioner, list on October 4. Interim order to continue,” Justice Singh said. Khedkar is accused of allegedly misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

She has denied all allegations.

Khedkar's lawyer on Thursday sought more time from the court to file a response to the UPSC's allegation that she committed perjury by making a false statement in relation to her anticipatory bail plea.

She said her “debarment” was an aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint by her against an officer, and also objected to the media gaze on the case.

There should be no press conferences by any party, the lawyer demanded.