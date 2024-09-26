back to top
Search
    IndiaHC extends interim protection from arrest for Puja Khedkar
    India

    HC extends interim protection from arrest for Puja Khedkar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended till October 4 the interim protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in the criminal case lodged against her for alleged cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in civil services examination.

    Justice Chandra Dhari Singh deferred hearing on her plea seeking anticipatory bail after a request was made by her lawyer. Counsel for the Delhi Police urged the court to allow a short adjournment, saying a “larger conspiracy has come to light”, which involves forgery and creation of documents.

    “At request of counsel for the petitioner, list on October 4. Interim order to continue,” Justice Singh said. Khedkar is accused of allegedly misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

    She has denied all allegations.

    Khedkar's lawyer on Thursday sought more time from the court to file a response to the UPSC's allegation that she committed perjury by making a false statement in relation to her anticipatory bail plea.

    She said her “debarment” was an aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint by her against an officer, and also objected to the media gaze on the case.

    There should be no press conferences by any party, the lawyer demanded.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    43 die, 3 missing while taking holy dip during ‘Jivitputrika’ festival in 15 Bihar districts
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    43 die, 3 missing while taking holy dip during ‘Jivitputrika’ festival in 15 Bihar districts

    Northlines Northlines -
    PATNA: Altogether 43 people, including 37 children, drowned and...

    CBDT reshuffles responsibilities among members

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT),...

    Zetwerk Manufacturing gets module supply order from NTPC

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Zetwerk Manufacturing on Thursday said it has...

    ‘Make in India’ initiative helped boost manufacturing, exports, strengthening economy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Modi government’s flagship initiative ‘Make in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    43 die, 3 missing while taking holy dip during ‘Jivitputrika’ festival...

    CBDT reshuffles responsibilities among members

    Zetwerk Manufacturing gets module supply order from NTPC