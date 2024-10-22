Haryana Polls strengthened expression of stability: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the Haryana poll result has reinforced people's message of stability that was visible in his Government's return to power for the third straight term at the Centre, comments which came as he prepares to spearhead the BJP's campaign in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Modi said his Government in its third term is working at an unprecedented speed and scale and that India has become a source of hope for the world plagued by numerous upheavals, including ongoing conflicts.

India has “double AI” advantage and when the power of ‘aspirational India' and ‘artificial intelligence' combines then it is natural for development to take place at a fast pace, he said, citing several figures.

He said the world sees in India a friend in times of crisis as he cited the country's decision to send vaccines to scores of nations during the Covid pandemic. India's progress does not trigger envy but the world rejoices in its growth, he said.

“India does not believe in ‘taken for granted' relations. Its relations are built on trust and reliability. When India moves forward there is no jealousy but world feels happy about it as its progress benefits the world,” he said.

“India had been a force of global growth in history but suffered from slavery and was not able to take advantage of industrial revolutions. Now, this is the time of Industry 4.0. We are not enslaved anymore and are ready for it. The country is working on building the skill-set and infrastructure needed for Industry 4.0,” Modi said.

India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) is often a source of discussions in international summits, he said, stressing the role his government played in democratising technology.

He said the country has shown that digital innovation and democratic values can co-exist and that technology can be a tool for inclusion, transparency and empowerment and not for control and division. He mentioned technology-powered platforms like UPI, PM Gati Shaki and ONDC to make his point.

He said India is a developing country and also a rising power.

“We understand the challenges of poverty and also know how to build path for progress. Our government is making policies and taking decisions at a quick pace and is undertaking new reforms,” he said.

Several rating agencies have revised India's growth forecast due to the speed of work in his government's third term, he added.

India is moving ahead with a forward-looking approach and the resolution of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 highlights this mindset, Modi said. The concept of ‘Viksit Bharat' has become a part of public consciousness, and the “Jan Shakti” is powering the “Rashtra Shakti”, he said.

Noting that India is one of the youngest countries in the world, he said the young population's potential can take it to the heights of the sky.

“The current times of 21st century are the most important in human history. There is a need for stability, sustainability and solutions. They are most important for a better future for humanity and India is striving for them,” Modi said.

“For the first time in six decades, people have given mandate to a government for three consecutive terms. This is a message of stability. In the recent Haryana election also, people reinforced this expression of stability,” he said.

The BJP recently secured a victory in 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana polls, proving all exit polls wrong by securing a mandate for the third consecutive time as the NDA had done at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls earlier.

Focus has now shifted to two assembly elections scheduled for the next month, as the BJP goes all out to retain power with its allies in Maharashtra and topple the INDIA bloc from power in Jharkhand.

Delivering the message of India's growing stature in the world and his government's focus on delivering all-round growth, the prime minister said his government in its third term has launched infrastructure projects worth over Rs 9 lakh crore, work on building 8 new airports, signed on to a package of Rs 2 lakh crore for the youth, transferred Rs 21,000 crore to farmers and brought all senior citizens above 70 years under the cover of health insurance for expenditure up to Rs 5 lakh.

The stock market has also given a return of six to seven per cent growth during this nearly 125-day period, he said.

India has also hosted a lot of global events focussing in the critical sectors like telecom, digital future, fintech, semi-conductor and renewable energy. It is not merely a list of events but a “list of hope” associated with India, he added.

Be it the quality of research or the numbers of patent and trademarks registration, India has seen a big rise, Modi said, referring to different studies and surveys, adding that nearly 2,500 global companies have research centres in the country.

The more India grows, the world will benefit more, and the country's attempts are aimed at ensuring global stability and peace, he said.