back to top
Search
    HaryanaHaryana elections: 22% voting till 11 am; BJP MP Naveen Jindal rides...
    HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

    Haryana elections: 22% voting till 11 am; BJP MP Naveen Jindal rides a horse to polling station

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Over 22 per cent polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the assembly election on Saturday.

    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters.

    Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also cast their votes in the early hours of polling.

    Saini, Hooda, Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala are among the top names in the fray. A total of 1,027 candidates are contesting the election.

    The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

    Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Omar Abdullah is ‘Mr Confused’, Likes to spread ‘Misleading’ information: Chugh
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Omar Abdullah is ‘Mr Confused’, Likes to spread ‘Misleading’ information: Chugh

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 5: BJP National General Secretary Tarun...

    Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava takes reins of Army strategic Srinagar corps

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 5: Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava on Saturday...

    Savarkar defamation case: Rahul Gandhi summoned by court on October 23

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pune, Oct 5: A special court in Pune has...

    Polling begins for 90 assembly seats in Haryana; Nayab Saini, Khattar early voters

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chandigarh, Oct 5: Polling for 90 Assembly seats in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omar Abdullah is ‘Mr Confused’, Likes to spread ‘Misleading’ information: Chugh

    Shiv Sena demands cancellation of cricket tournament and Sheikh Hasina’s way...

    Movement Kalki and Gau Raksha Organisation Hold Press Conference on Cow...