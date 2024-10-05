Haryana elections: 22% voting till 11 am; BJP MP Naveen Jindal rides a horse to polling station

Over 22 per cent polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the Haryana assembly election on Saturday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters.



Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also cast their votes in the early hours of polling.

Saini, Hooda, Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala are among the top names in the fray. A total of 1,027 candidates are contesting the election.



The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.