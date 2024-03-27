Haryana and Delhi Lead in Rs 19,690 Crore Fake Credit Claims in FY24 Until January

The amount involved in fake ITC claims in FY24 (till January) is 49 per cent higher than Rs 13,175 crore detected in 1,940 cases in FY23.

A total of 1,999 cases have been booked for fake input tax credit (ITC) claims in India in the ongoing financial year 2023-24 (till January), involving amount of Rs 19,690 crore. The highest number of cases were registered in Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Assam, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi, as per data viewed by The Indian Express. The amount involved in fake ITC claims in FY24 (till January) is 49 per cent higher than Rs 13,175 crore detected in 1,940 cases in FY23.

Even though the number of fake ITC cases of GST have been the highest in Gujarat and West Bengal among 34 states/ union territories, in terms of value detected, Haryana and Delhi stood at the top with an amount of Rs 10,851 crore, the data showed. Haryana and Delhi together account for 55 per cent of the total amount of Rs 19,690 crore detected in the fake ITC claims under GST in the current financial year, even though their share in number of cases is much less at 14.5 per cent.