    Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav frontrunners to lead India in T20Is post Rohit Sharma

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    BCCI mulls two front-runners to take over T20 captaincy mantle from Rohit Sharma

    The Board of Control for in (BCCI) is currently evaluating the options to appoint a new captain for the Indian T20I team, following Rohit Sharma's recent retirement from the shortest format. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav have emerged as the leading contenders to fill the captaincy shoes.

    Pandya was Rohit's deputy during India's T20 Cup triumph last year and played a pivotal role in the title victory. His experience and proven match-winning ability makes him a natural choice for the role. However, Pandya's recurring injury woes have raised concerns about his longevity.

    On the other hand, Suryakumar recently led an inexperienced Indian squad during their tour of Ireland and proved his leadership credentials. The batsman enjoyed considerable success both with the bat and as a captain. The team's positive response to his leadership style has added him to the race.

    As the selectors deliberate on the successor, newly appointed coach Gautam Gambhir's recommendation will also carry weightage. A final decision is expected soon with India's upcoming T20I series versus Sri Lanka providing an opportunity to unveil the next full-time captain.

    Meanwhile, Pandya has excused himself from the ODI component versus Sri Lanka citing personal reasons. The BCCI top-brass have requested the senior players to be available for the ODI games as it will allow many fringe talents to get an extended run. The board is awaiting confirmation from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on their participation.

    KPDCL to remotely disconnect smart metered consumers, meter tampering
    Spain's Euro Victory Symbolizes Progress in Embracing Diversity in Football
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

