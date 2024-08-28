Handle With Care

Although it is expected that the merger of two different sporting bodies viz. Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC), and the Youth Services and Sports Department (YSS) in J&K will give a boost to sports but it is too early to say anything about the outcome as the government is still mulling on the issue.

Unfortunately, it has been reported that the two sports bodies were confronting clashes between their helmsmen due to opacity with regard to duties and responsibilities thus it is being anticipated that the aforesaid merger will end the tussle and help the sports to see new heights in this part of the country.

Reportedly, the merger between the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) and the Youth Services and Sports Department (DYSS) is likely to happen very soon following which the department is to be named as Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Youth Services and Sports.

The new directorate will be an exclusive governing body for sports and academics across Jammu and Kashmir to be headed by the Director General/Director level official. As the future of sports and those who spent their significant time in the play grounds, rings, rinks and courts of the sports edifice created by the government depends on this vital decision, it is necessary that the aforesaid transformation should take place in a very smooth manner so that stakeholders do not face any kind of hardship. One can say that the matter is crucial and therefore those helming the affairs should handle the same with great care.

It is good that the government has decided to disband the J&K Sports Council and merge it with the Youth Services and Sports Department to have the control and responsibility of a single department to promote sports in Jammu and Kashmir because earlier the stakeholders have to run from post to pillar for accomplishing things making it a difficult task to execute various things which are mandatory apart from playing games and competing at national and international arenas.

Though, reports have been suggesting that the documentation process is already underway in context with the merger, those having connection with sports and allied fields should keep their fingers crossed until the change takes place and the outcome of the new set-up comes to fore.