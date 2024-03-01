Hampton Sky Realty unveils Hampton Home

Chandigarh, March 1: During a ‘Real estate expo 2024' here on Friday, Hampton Sky Realty unveiled Hampton Home which is nestled on a sprawling 40-acre land parcel.

The expo was inaugurated by Anurag Verma, chief secretary to Punjab govt.

With 1136 meticulously crafted residences already delivered, this development redefines urban living with its pioneering concept of the inaugural ‘walk to office, walk to school' community.

Strategically located within Ludhiana Municipal limits, Hampton Homes enjoys a coveted position amidst a vibrant neighbourhood. Comprising 11 towers and a total of 1872 residences, this community offers unparalleled living spaces.

Residents will benefit from the Senior Secondary School run by Narayana Group of Schools, while the forthcoming tie-up with Dr. Devi Shetty's chain of NH Hospitals promises advanced medical care.

Additionally, leisure and entertainment options abound with the presence of PVR cinemas and shopping convenience with Flipkart/Bestprice adjacent to the development. Hampton Homes embodies contemporary living, seamlessly blending comfort, convenience, and community spirit.

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, is now set to elevate community living with the introduction of Hampton Plaza—an integrated retail, multiplex, F&B, and entertainment hub spanning 220,000 square feet.

Positioned as a vibrant “Social Hub,” it aims to cater to the Hampton community and the surrounding middle and upper middle-class catchment area, offering diverse experiences from shopping to dining to entertainment. With PVR cinemas already on board and a promising tenant mix in the pipeline, It is poised to redefine modern leisure, embodying Hampton Sky Realty's commitment to creating inclusive, thriving communities.

Vivek Srivastava, strategy and mall advisory at Hampton Sky Realty Ltd said, “Our commitment goes beyond buildings. We aim to cultivate vibrant communities where convenience and comfort intertwine, promoting wellbeing and security. Hampton Sky Realty is dedicated to offering not just homes, but lifestyles filled with boundless possibilities and unparalleled happiness.”