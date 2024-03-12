Search
Haiti Prime Minister Steps Down Amid Spiraling Gang Violence and Chaos
Haiti Prime Minister Steps Down Amid Spiraling Gang Violence and Chaos

The political situation in crisis-stricken Haiti has taken another turn, as Prime Minister Ariel Henry has agreed to resign amid spiraling gang violence that has paralyzed the capital of Port-au-Prince. Caribbean bloc chairman Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced Henry's resignation on Monday, saying he had committed to a transitional governance plan to pave the way for free and fair elections.

Key gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier had threatened further violence if Henry did not step down, after last weekend saw gangs join forces to attack institutions across the city. With control of over 80% of the capital's geography, their attacks overwhelmed authorities and set thousands of prisoners free.

As the security situation deteriorated, the Prime Minister found himself unable to even land in Haiti due to threats. He was forced to interrupt a US visit and land in Puerto Rico instead. Protests calling for his ouster swelled outside his believed hotel location.

Concerned regional leaders held emergency talks in Jamaica on Monday. While Henry did not attend, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated support for “a clear political transition plan.” With citizens living in a state of siege, calls grew for decisive action to stabilize Haiti and break the grip of armed gangs.

Henry's resignation appears to answer those calls, though crucial details on the transitional leadership and timetable are yet to emerge. What is clear is the beleaguered nation now has an opportunity for positive change – if leaders can deliver security, democratic reforms and alleviate the humanitarian crisis facing millions of Haitians.

Ishaq Dar Appointed As Pakistan’s New Foreign Minister
