Gunshot heard during CASO in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 2: Several gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO) by security forces in Khaniyar area on Saturday, officials said.

The operation that was launched in the old city area late at night is going on.

Officials said a CASO was launched jointly by the police and central armed police force following an input about militant presence in the area.

“During the operation this morning, several gunshots were heard,” officials said, adding that drones have also been deployed for aerial surveillance.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, where there was an exchange of fire late Friday.

The Army said that late Friday evening, suspicious movement was spotted in Panar area, Bandipora, and when they were challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. A search operation is underway.

“On 01 Nov 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted in the general area of Panar of Bandipora by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway,” the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The exchange of fire in Bandipora took place hours after militants shot at and injured two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in Budgam district.