Gulmarg Gondola, Tourism Activities Resume Normal Operations: Officials

JAMMU, Oct 25: The authorities Friday said that the operations of the Gondola lift and other tourist activities in Gulmarg are running normally, assuring visitors that the popular ski resort is safe and fully operational.

There were concerns that the recent terrorist attack in the Butapathri area might affect tourism, however officials emphasized that the incident occurred far from the Gulmarg tourist spot.

The authorities of the Gondola cable car corporation said that the Gondola in Gulmarg is functioning normally, easing concerns following recent reports of a temporary shutdown.

There were reports that the cable car service had been suspended as a precautionary measure after a terrorist attack in the nearby Botapathri area.

Officials clarified that the Gondola was halted briefly due to a technical snag, not as a direct response to the incident.

“We have resolved the technical issues, and the Gondola is now operating without any problems,” an official stated.

Tourist activities in Gulmarg are normal, with hotels, restaurants, and other services bustling with visitors. Tourists are enjoying their trips and the scenic beauty that Gulmarg has to offer.