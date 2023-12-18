Gulmarg Coldest Place In Kashmir At Minimum Temperature Of Minus 8 Deg C

Srinagar, Dec 18: Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season at minus eight degrees Celsius while Srinagar city experienced a warmer night due to overcast conditions, officials said on Monday.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, a drop of more than four notches, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was 0.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

Qazigund recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 1.1 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast generally dry weather over the next few days in the valley.