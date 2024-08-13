back to top
Search
    IndiaGST Council To Meet On Sept 9, To Start Discussion On Rate...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    GST Council To Meet On Sept 9, To Start Discussion On Rate Rationalisation

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 13:  The GST Council, chaired by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on September 9.

    “The 54th Meeting of GST Council will be held on 9th September, 2024 at New Delhi,” the Council said in a post on X.

    The GST Council, comprising finance ministers of Centre and states, is the apex decision making body with regard to Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out on July 1, 2017.
    The meeting is expected to start discussion on rate rationalisation, reducing tax slabs, besides removing duty inversion under GST.
    After the previous Council meeting on June 23, Sitharaman had said the next meeting of the GST Council the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sumant Chaudhary, will give a presentation on the status of the work and aspects covered by the panel and work pending before the panel.
    “There will be a presentation by the GoM irrespective of whether the report is draft… And then Council will start the discussion on rate rationalisation in the next meeting,” Sitharaman had said. (AGENCIES)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jalandhar (Punjab), Aug 13: A suspected Pakistani intruder trying...

    Relief for Patanjali in misleading ads case: SC closes contempt case against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 13: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

    Security tightened on Jammu-Srinagar Highway ahead of Independence Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Udhampur, Aug 13: Authorities have tightened security, including checking...

    Tokyo gold medalist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months, to miss Paris Paralympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 13: Tokyo gold medallist Indian para...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

    Relief for Patanjali in misleading ads case: SC closes contempt case...

    Security tightened on Jammu-Srinagar Highway ahead of Independence Day