back to top
Search
IndiaGST Council needs to reconstitute three GoMs as new ministers from 11...
India

GST Council needs to reconstitute three GoMs as new ministers from 11 states join

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: The GST Council will have to reconstitute three Group of Ministers (GoM) under it as new ministers from 11 states joined the body on Saturday.

Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that in the 53rd GST Council meeting on Saturday, there were 11 new ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, , Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura.

The 52nd GST Council meeting was held on October 7, 2023.

With new ministers joining the council, the reconstitution of three GoMs on analysis of revenue from GST, boosting the real estate sector under GST, and GST system reforms are on the cards.

While the GoM on GST rate rationalisation has already been reconstituted in February, making Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary its convenor, the reconstitution of the other three is yet to be notified.

In the GoM on analysis of revenue from GST, the new finance minister from Odisha has to be inducted.

The BJP won the assembly polls in Odisha and formed the government earlier this month. The name of the new finance Minister from Haryana has also to be included in the panel.

The GoM on boosting the real estate sector, headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has to be reconstituted as the finance minister from Bihar has changed.

The panel on GST on system reforms, under the convenorship of Pawar, has to be reconstituted with five new ministers from Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Odisha. (PTI )

 

Previous article
Gautam Adani drew Rs 9.26 cr salary in FY24 – lower than his executives, industry peers
Next article
SBI plans to open 400 branches in FY25: Chairman Khara
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again

Northlines Northlines -
agencies NEW DELHI:  Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday...

Kejri moves SC against HC stay on bail in ED case

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved...

CBI team probing UGC-NET case attacked in Bihar

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies A CBI team probing alleged irregularities in the conduct...

FIR registered against fashion designer for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ with yoga at Golden Temple

Northlines Northlines -
AMRITSAR:  The Punjab Police has booked a fashion designer...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again

Kejri moves SC against HC stay on bail in ED case

CBI team probing UGC-NET case attacked in Bihar