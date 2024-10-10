Grief grips Anantnag village after local soldier’s killing

Srinagar, Oct 9: Sorrow engulfed Anantnag’s Nowgam village when the news of local army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat reached there on Wednesday.

Bhat was kidnapped by terrorists on Tuesday while he was on his way back to join duty after leave, a neighbor said.

“The entire village is in grief … Hilal was a nice person,” Mohammad Shafi said.

Bhat is survived by his wife, his five-year-old son, Azaan, and an infant daughter.

Shafi said the soldier had come home on leave to spend time with his family.

“Yesterday, he returned to report to work, but later we heard that he had been abducted on the way,” he said.

“I appeal to the government to take special care of his family as they have lost their breadwinner,” he added.

According to army, security forces recovered a bullet-ridden body of Bhat on Wednesday from Sanglan forest in Utrasoo area of Anantnag.

Junaid Bhat, a childhood friend of Bhat, was yet come to terms with his friend’s death.

“I do not know why he was kidnapped and killed. We grew up together …. he was such a nice person,” he said.

A massive search operation was launched to rescue the jawan after he was reported missing on Tuesday.