Grenade attack at bustling Sunday market a mindless act: Farooq

Srinagar, Nov 3: National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday condemned the militant grenade attack at Srinagar's bustling Sunday market, calling it a “mindless act”.

“The recent surge of violence in the Valley is truly devastating and completely intolerable”, Farooq said.

Militants hurled a hand grenade near the bustling crowded Sunday Market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) injuring eleven persons including two women.

“The grenade attack on innocent shoppers at Srinagar's bustling ‘Sunday Market' today serves as a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of these mindless acts”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

Farooq said, targeting civilians is never justifiable, and those responsible for these cowardly attacks must be held accountable.

He said the security forces must ramp up their efforts to bring back peace and ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can live without the constant threat of fear and violence.

“It is imperative that concrete actions are taken and unwavering determination is shown to safeguard our citizens”, Farooq asserted.