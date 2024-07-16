back to top
    Grenade, ammunition seized in searches across Jammu
    Grenade, ammunition seized in searches across Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, July 15: Security forces conducted search operations at various places across the Jammu region on Monday, leading to the recovery of a grenade and some ammunition, officials said.

    The cordon and search operations in different parts of Jammu, Doda and Reasi districts were carried out jointly by police, CRPF and the Army following a tip-off about movement of suspected persons, the officials said.

    A joint operation by police and CRPF personnel was carried out at Lower Gharota, Thathi and adjoining areas in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu after a villager reported suspicious movement of three persons in combat attire, the officials said.

    However, nothing suspicious was found during the searches that lasted for more than two hours, they said.

    They said one hand-grenade along with a magazine and 30 rounds of AK assault rifle were seized during an operation in Dalantop area of Mahore in the Reasi district.

    The search was conducted based on a reliable information regarding presence of a terrorist hideout, the officials said, adding the recovered items have gathered rust indicating that the material was dumped by the terrorists.

    Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said all possible measures should be taken to thwart the nefarious design of anti- elements.

    The cordon and search operation was launched around 9.30 am, the officials said.

    They said security forces also conducted searches at Rumbal Nallah Kothian, Pouni, Dera Babbar, Kundle and Kanjli area of Reasi on Monday morning.

    The Jammu region has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi. Attacks on an IAF convoy, a pilgrim bus and the recent killing of soldiers in Kathua highlight the evolving threat.

