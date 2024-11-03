Grave mistake by traffic police

The tragic road accident reported from Nagrota area on NH 44 killing three young men is a stark reminder for the traffic police personnel deputed along this strategic road to render their services with responsibility.

It is strange that three youths were travelling on a motorbike despite a strict rule banning double pillion riding on two wheelers. This was not enough, reportedly none of the deceased youths were wearing the safety headgear, which again is mandatory for the two wheeler riders. There are a number of Naka Check points in the area starting from Nagrota check post but strangely no one in blue uniform or for that matter even regular policemen in Khakis noticed this flouting of important traffic norms by these young fellows, who lost their lives after being hit by a speeding heavy vehicle.

Such incidents are the testimony to the fact that the traffic police personnel stationed along highways are least bothered about compliance of traffic norms, otherwise how come these youths would have dared to triple-drive on a bike and that too without wearing any helmets giving two hoots to the traffic rules.

It is imperative that an inquiry should be ordered against all those traffic cops who were on duty on the fateful day along the route covered by the aforesaid youths to set accountability. As it has become a routine in J&K that accidents do take place due to negligence and breaking of traffic rules but no one asks anything to the traffic policemen as what they were doing when the commuters were driving in contravention to traffic rules leading to tragedies like the aforesaid one in which three families belonging to same street in Janipur area of Jammu are in dilemma and despair.

It is pertinent to mention that a pall of gloom descended on the aforesaid three families in Janipur area after three young men, including two cousins, died in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota area.

It is the right time to take corrective measures in the area as this was the second major accident in the Nagrota area this week as two NEET aspirants lost their lives earlier after their bike was struck by a truck on Tawi Bridge in Sidhra area last week.

It is unfortunate that people are not following traffic norms religiously but Traffic Cops have a greater responsibility to check road rule compliance in areas falling in their jurisdiction as they cannot shun their responsibility all the time.