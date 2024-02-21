Govt Urges Protesting Farmers To Maintain Peace, Invites For 5th Round Of Discussion

New Delhi, Feb 21: Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday invited the protesting farmers for a fifth round of discussion on all issues including the MSP (minimum support price).

The minister also appealed to the protesting farmers to maintain peace and engage in a dialogue to find a solution.

“We are ready to discuss all the issues, be it MSP or crop diversification. We can find a solution only through dialogue. I have invited them for the discussion and appealed to them to maintain peace and find a solution that is good for everyone,” Munda told reporters here.

Farmer leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who are leading the ‘Delhi Chalo' agitation, have threatened to resume their march from Punjab and Haryana borders on Wednesday after the fourth round of talks failed on February 18.

In the fourth rounds of talks with the farmer leaders on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers had proposed purchase of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at MSP for five years after entering into a contract with farmers.

But the farmer leaders have rejected the government's proposal and threatened to resume their march towards the national capital.

A legal guarantee of MSP and pension for farmers are some of the key demands of the protesting farmers. (Agencies)