Govt Grants 3-Day Leave To Migrant, PM Package Employees For Mahashivratri

JAMMU, Mar 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday approved a three-day special leave for Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees who are working in Kashmir in light of Mahashivratri. As per the directive, the special casual leave will be allocated to the employees on the 7th, 9th, and 11th of this month.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of three days Special Casual Leave on 7th, 9th and 11th March in favour of Jammu based Migrant and PM Package employees working Kashmir Valley, who desire to celebrate ‘Mahashivratri' with their families at Jammu,” reads the order.