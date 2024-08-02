back to top
Search
    IndiaGovt Forwards Parliamentary Panel’s Report On Staggered Vacation For Judges To SC,...
    India

    Govt Forwards Parliamentary Panel’s Report On Staggered Vacation For Judges To SC, HCs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: The government has forwarded recommendations of a parliamentary committee on staggered vacation for judges to the secretary general of the Supreme Court and registrars general of 25 high court for “appropriate consideration”.

    In a written reply in on Friday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the standing committee on law and personnel had referred to the suggestion of former chief justice of R M Lodha that instead of all judges going on vacations, all at one time, individual judges should take their leave at different times of the year so that the courts are constantly open and they are always present to hear cases.

    The committee was of the opinion that Justice Lodha's suggestion on court vacations should be considered by the Judiciary.

    “Accordingly, the recommendation of the Rajya Sabha DRPSC (department-related standing committee) in respect of the aforementioned subject was forwarded by the government to the Secretary General, Supreme Court and all Registrars General of the respective High Court for appropriate consideration,” Meghwal told the House.

    In its action taken report tabled in Parliament in February, the committee then chaired by late Sushil Modi had asked the government to press the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts to share their response at the earliest on its recommendation that judges can go for “staggered” vacation keeping in mind the huge pendency of cases.

    The action taken report of the committee was based on its earlier report on “Judicial Processes and Their Reforms”.

    In the action taken report, the parliamentary standing committee had recalled its earlier recommendation that staggered vacation by individual judges at different times of the year will ensure courts are not shut for nearly two months every year.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    Didn’t Cancel NEET-UG 24 Exam As There Was No Systemic Breach: Supreme Court
    Next article
    Ayushman Bharat scheme: Govt says over 29,000 hospitals empanelled till June
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    US, China, France, other countries express condolences over loss of lives in Kerala landslides

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Several countries, including the US, China, Germany...

    Govt must provide additional disaster management funds to states without discrimination: Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Amid natural calamities in various parts of...

    Ayushman Bharat scheme: Govt says over 29,000 hospitals empanelled till June

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Over 29,000 hospitals, including 12,625 private ones,...

    Didn’t Cancel NEET-UG 24 Exam As There Was No Systemic Breach: Supreme Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US, China, France, other countries express condolences over loss of lives...

    Human Rights body slams sentencing of Chinese activists

    Govt must provide additional disaster management funds to states without discrimination:...