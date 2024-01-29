Govt Diverts Chenab River Water To Expedite Hydro Electric Project In J&K

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Government on Monday announced diversion of Chenab river water through diversion tunnels at Drabshalla in Kishtwar district to expedite the 850-MW Ratle Hydro Electric Project in Jammu & Kashmir.

“A major milestone has been achieved at the 850 MW Ratle Hydro Electric Project in Jammu & Kashmir with the diversion of Chenab river through diversion tunnels at Drabshalla in Kishtwar district, at 11.30 AM on January 27, 2024,” the power ministry said in a statement.

The diversion of river flow will enable isolation of dam area, paving way for the excavation and construction works, it said.

The move will expedite construction activities and help in minimising delays so as to facilitate all efforts to meet the scheduled commissioning deadline of May 2026, the ministry said.

Ratle Project is being executed by Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture of NHPC Limited and the government of J&K, with shareholding of 51:49 per cent, respectively.

Ratle HE project is situated on the Chenab river in Kishtwar district of J&K with an installed capacity of 850 MW. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs sanctioned the project in January 2021 at the cost of Rs 5,281.94 crore. (Agencies)