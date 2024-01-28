Govt Committed To Creating Better Justice Ecosystem: Law Minister Meghwal

Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 28: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the government is committed to creating a better justice ecosystem in the country with the cooperation of the judiciary.

Addressing an event to mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court here, Meghwal also said that the government was working on mission mode to improve the digital infrastructure of the judiciary and noted that the Supreme Court has become a global leader in virtual hearings.

The minister said that top courts of over 40 countries refer to verdicts of the Supreme Court of India while delivering their judgments.

“Through the whole of government approach, with the cooperation of the judiciary, we are committed to creating a better justice ecosystem,” he said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

He said nearly three crore cases were heard virtually in the country while the top court alone heard over cases lakh cases through video conference.

Meghwal hoped that the Supreme Court would continue to be the temple of justice (“nyay ka mandir”) and a protector of the Constitution.