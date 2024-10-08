back to top
Search
    JammuGovt appoints Executive Chairman of Legal Services Authorities of J&K, Ladakh
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Govt appoints Executive Chairman of Legal Services Authorities of J&K, Ladakh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 8: On the recommendation of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and , Tashi Rabstan, the J&K government and Ladakh Administration has appointed Justice Atul Sreedharan as Executive Chairman of   & Legal Services Authority and Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Executive Chairman of Ladakh Legal Services Authority respectively.

    These appointments have been made vide notification number S.O. 496 dated October 07, 2024, issued by the J&K government and notification number S.O. 95 dated October 03, 2024, issued by the administration of UT of Ladakh.
    Justice Atul Sreedharan was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on April 07, 2016 and was transferred as a Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on May 10, 2023. He is currently the first Puisne Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh and earlier was Executive Chairman of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority.
    Similarly, Justice Sanjeev Kumar was appointed as Judge of High Court of J&K and Ladakh on 06.06.2017. Earlier, he had served as Executive Chairman of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority for a brief period.
    Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary along with the officers and officials of the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority felicitated Justice Atul Sreedharan in Srinagar upon his assumption of the role of Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority.
    In response, Justice Sreedharan acknowledged the efforts of the Legal Services Institutions in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir in reaching out to legal aid seekers. He also emphasized the need to enhance activities aimed at raising awareness among the masses.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Elections Yield 3 Female Candidates as Winners
    Next article
    Omar Abdullah Reveals INDIA Bloc’s Plan to Form Govt After Selecting Leader
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Omar Abdullah Reveals INDIA Bloc’s Plan to Form Govt After Selecting Leader

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

    J&K Elections Yield 3 Female Candidates as Winners

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 8: Three women, including former minister Sakeena...

    PM Modi hails National Conference’s J-K win, says proud of BJP show

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    J&K Elections Draw to a Close, CEO Commends Stakeholders’ Contribution

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: The  Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 have...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omar Abdullah Reveals INDIA Bloc’s Plan to Form Govt After Selecting...

    J&K Elections Yield 3 Female Candidates as Winners

    PM Modi hails National Conference’s J-K win, says proud of BJP...