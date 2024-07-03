back to top
    Government constitutes Cabinet committees on security, economic and political affairs

    NEW DELHI, July 3: The Narendra Modi government on July 3 constituted various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision-making bodies on security, economic and political affairs.

    According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
    Apart from PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs comprises Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy.
    Others in the committee are: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.
    The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs comprises Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Panchayati Raj Minister, Minister J P Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil.
    The special invitees in the committee are Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L Murugan.

