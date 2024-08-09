back to top
Search
    JammuGoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Sector

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 9: The General-officer-Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited forward areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri-Poonch sector and reviewed the security situation of the region.Jammu

    “GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC CIF (Romeo) and GOC Ace of Spades Division, visited forward areas along the Line of Control and hinterland to review the current security situation”, White Knight Corps said on X on Friday.
    The GOC emphasised the importance of Indian Army's operations to ensure peace and stability, working in close coordination and synergy with other security agencies in the region.

    Previous article
    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 9: Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on...

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu region

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jalandhar, Aug 9: The Border Security Force has “hugely”...

    Face-Off between Chairman Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha; Opposition walks out

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 9:  Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar...

    Committed to Conducting Polls In Jammu And Kashmir At Earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9:  Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mehbooba Mufti writes to home minister over plight of Cross-LoC traders

    BSF enhances manpower, CCTVs along Punjab to strengthen security in Jammu...

    Face-Off between Chairman Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha; Opposition...