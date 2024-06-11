back to top
Geospatial Intelligence is Essential for Safeguarding the Global Commons

New Delhi, June 11 (UNI) The 14th Indo-Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum commenced on Tuesday at the Taj Vivanta, Dwarka, with a focus on resilient multi-domain regional security. The two-day event underscores the role of geospatial intelligence, space-based assets, and innovative in addressing emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific, a crucial region for global trade.

Lt. Gen AKS Chandele and Sanjay Kumar, CEO of Geospatial , highlighted the region's importance and 's significant investment in geospatial development. Lt. Gen Rakesh Kapoor discussed the convergence of traditional and non-traditional threats, emphasising the need for geospatial tech to gain a competitive advantage. He also stressed the importance of adherence to laws in global commons and India's central role in the region.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti addressed maritime risks, noting the increase in piracy, illegal fishing, and other threats. He highlighted the need for surveillance and modern technology, including space-based assets and AI. Gen VK Singh called for greater coordination and utilisation of geospatial technology to counter regional challenges.

The forum, hosted by Geospatial World, aims to integrate geospatial technology with AI, fostering dialogue and technological advancements for regional security and sustainability.

