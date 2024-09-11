back to top
Search
    IndiaGensol-Matrix to set up India’s first green hydrogen valley project in Pune
    India

    Gensol-Matrix to set up India’s first green hydrogen valley project in Pune

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said the company in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd has secured an order to set up 's first green hydrogen valley project in Pune.

    The green hydrogen production plant will be set up on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis through electrolysis route, according to a BSE filing.

    “Government of India has taken a great step in promoting these Hydrogen Valleys through Department of Science & (DST). We are going to supply green hydrogen to the specialty chemical sector in Pune, Maharashtra on round-the-clock basis to develop the green hydrogen in India,” Anmol Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering said.

    The green hydrogen valley is being facilitated by Chemicals Laboratories (NCL), Pune in Kurkumbh region. Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and electric mobility solutions. Matrix Gas & Renewables is a fast growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    InMobi raises USD 100 mn from MARS Growth Capital
    Next article
    SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm Byju’s on Sept 17
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Efforts on to make India a global aviation hub, manufacture aircraft: Naidu

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: Highlighting the aviation sector’s growth potential,...

    Auto industry needs to focus on customer service, after-sales, quality assurance: Nitin Gadkari

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Indian automobile industry is at the...

    SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm Byju’s on Sept 17

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it...

    InMobi raises USD 100 mn from MARS Growth Capital

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Softbank-backed consumer technology company InMobi on Wednesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan accepts IMF’s condition to not set up new SEZs: Report

    Efforts on to make India a global aviation hub, manufacture aircraft:...

    Auto industry needs to focus on customer service, after-sales, quality assurance:...