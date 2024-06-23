Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi is not getting its share of water as Haryana has shut all the gates of the Hathnikund barrage, Water Minister Atishi alleged on Sunday and asserted she will continue her indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

The closure of the gates of the barrage on the Yamuna river, she said, has led to the water shortage in the national capital.

Her hunger strike seeking release of its share of water for Delhi, which is under the grip of a severe shortage amid a searing heat wave, entered its third day on Sunday.

AAP has said doctors advised Atishi to end her fast.

The minister claimed the Haryana government asked how it would release water for Delhi when it did not have adequate supply.

“But yesterday (Saturday), when many journalists went to the Hathnikund barrage, from where water is released for Delhi, everyone took photos and made videos in which it is clearly visible that there is water in the barrage. But the gates from which the water is released for Delhi are closed,” Atishi claimed.

“I request the Haryana government with folded hands to open the gates of the Hathnikund barrage. Release the water of the people of Delhi. Delhiites should get the water they are entitled to. Until the Haryana government gives the water they (people of Delhi) are entitled to, until the gates of the Hathnikund barrage are opened, this hunger strike will continue,” she added.

In a video message from her ‘Jal Satyagrah' on Saturday, Atishi had said 28 lakh people of Delhi were facing water scarcity and she would not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the city.

“Today is the third day of my indefinite fast. I am on this fast because there is a huge water crisis in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water, all the water comes from neighbouring states. Delhi needs 1,005 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, out of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana,” the minister said.

“But for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply. Haryana is only sending 513 MGD of water. One MGD fulfils the water needs of 28,500 people. That means when Haryana is releasing 100 MGD less, 28 lakh people of Delhi are not getting water,” she alleged.

Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for drinking water.

AAP has also claimed that Haryana reduced water supply to the national capital from 613 MGD to 513 MGD.

In a post on X, AAP said Atishi's ketone level returned a positive result while her blood pressure and sugar levels are down.

“On the third day of her indefinite fast, Water Minister Atishi's ketone level came back positive, doctors advised her to end the fast. Atishi's blood pressure and sugar level have also fallen. Blood pressure — 125-56, sugar level — 73. Atishi is risking her life to fight for the people of Delhi so that they get their share of water,” AAP said in the post in Hindi.