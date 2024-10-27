Gambhir cracks whip after Pune loss, mandatory training for Team India players ahead of Mumbai Test

The Indian cricket team finds themselves in a difficult situation after losing the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. In a bid to turn things around, head coach Gautam Gambhir has sent a clear message to the players about raising their intensity and commitment levels.

sources have revealed that the team management has cancelled the optional training sessions for all players ahead of the crucial third Test in Mumbai. Previously, senior pros like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were often given exemption from certain training routines. However, that flexibility has now been removed.

With the series on the line, Gambhir wants every member of the squad to participate fully in the practice sessions planned on 30th and 31st of October. The sources mentioned that attendance for these two days at the training ground is now deemed mandatory instead of optional.

The setback in Pune has highlighted some areas of concern for India. Gambhir sees intensive training as critical to addressing the issues and gearing up for the do-or-die Mumbai encounter. Unlike before, no excuses will be entertained and all players must give their 100% during practice.

India still has a shot at the ICC World Test Championship final if they can turn the series around. However, for that to happen, a much-improved performance will be expected from the team in the following weeks. Under Gambhir's guidance, the players will reconvene in Mumbai and leave no stone unturned in their quest to keep the series alive.