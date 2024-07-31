back to top
Search
    IndiaGadkari urges FM to withdraw 18 pc GST on life, medical insurance...
    India

    Gadkari urges FM to withdraw 18 pc GST on life, medical insurance premiums

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 31: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has requested Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums.

    In his to the Finance Minister, Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry.

    Referring to the memo, the minister said, “Levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life. The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against this risk.”

    Further, he added that the main issue raised by the union is related to the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premiums.

    Both life insurance and medical insurance premiums are subject to an 18 per cent GST rate.

    He further said, “Similarly, the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premiums is proving to be a deterrent for the growth of this segment of which is socially necessary.”

    “In view of the above, you are requested to consider the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification,” he said.

     

    Previous article
    9,784 Railway Bridges Sanctioned For Repairs, Rebuilding As On April 1: Vaishnaw
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    9,784 Railway Bridges Sanctioned For Repairs, Rebuilding As On April 1: Vaishnaw

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI:  Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha...

    40% adult population of country having fatty liver problem: Dr Anil Virdi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hoshiarpur, July 31: To create awareness on rising trend...

    90-year-old patient walks pain-free after successful keyhole spine surgery

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai: Doctors at Mumbai Spine Scoliosis & Disc Replacement...

    India, China hold diplomatic talks on eastern Ladakh standoff

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 31: India and China on Wednesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9,784 Railway Bridges Sanctioned For Repairs, Rebuilding As On April 1:...

    40% adult population of country having fatty liver problem: Dr Anil...

    Srinagar’s Pashwrap taking pashmina shawls and scarves to the world with...