    GA Mir appointed Congress Legislature Party Leader in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 15: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Ghulam Ahmad Mir as its Legislature Party leader in Jammu and , a day before the formation of the Conference-Congress coalition government in the union territory.

    In a to J-K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mir — who won the Dooru assembly seat with a record margin — the leader of the legislature party.

    The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met in Srinagar on October 11 and left the decision of nominating the CLP to the Congress' central leadership in New Delhi.

    The Congress secured six seats, while its alliance partner, the National Conference, won 42 in the latest election in the union territory held after a gap of 10 years.

    The BJP won 29, the JKPDP three, and the People's Conference, CPI(M), and AAP won one seat each. Seven seats were won by Independents.

    “…Congress President has appointed Mir as the new CLP Leader of Jammu & Kashmir,” AICC General Secretary Venugopal said.

    Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah will be taking oath of office here on Wednesday with bloc bigwigs including Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP leader Sanjay Singh expected to be present at the ceremony.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

