back to top
Search
IndiaG Kishan Reddy takes charge of coal, mines ministries; says India should...
India

G Kishan Reddy takes charge of coal, mines ministries; says India should increase coal output

By: Northlines

Date:

NL Corresspondent

NEW DELHI: G Kishan Reddy on Thursday took charge as coal and mines minister and said that should increase domestic production of the fossil-fuel and reduce coal imports.

In the previous Narendra Modi government, both the ministries were led by Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi who is the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy was also present during the occasion and wished Reddy all the success.

“We should reduce import and increase domestic production,” he told reporters after taking charge.

India's coal import rose by 7.7 per cent to 268.24 million tonnes (MT) in FY '24.

Reddy further said 10 years ago there was a coal shortage in the country and due to this there was also a shortage of electricity. But in the last 10 years there has been sufficient power availability.

When asked what will be the priority of his government for the mines sector, he said “I have just taken charge and I will review the department… First I want to see my officers then only I can say something. I want to review first.”

In order to strengthen India, both the coal ministry and the mines ministry will be at the forefront, he said, adding in the coming five years, “we will work with determination, dedication, discipline and devotion.

Both the ministries, he said, will work as a team, he added.

Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of over 49,000 votes in the recent Lok Sabha polls, defeating his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender.

Born to middle-class farmer-parents in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana near Hyderabad, he started his political career as an ordinary worker in 1977. He has held important party positions, including the president of the BJP's state unit and president of BJP's Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

As the Union Minister, the leader has held the portfolios of home, , and development of the northeast region. He is also a three-time MLA.

Satish Chandra Dubey, who is considered a strong Brahmin leader of the BJP in Bihar, also took the charge as the Minister of State for Coal and Mines Ministries.

 

Previous article
TIME TO KNOW ABOUT GMO FOOD
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India, Italy looking to consolidate strategic partnership: PM Modi as he heads to G7

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

PM Modi leaves for Italy to attend G7 outreach session

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 13: India will focus on artificial...

Modi Takes Charge: Full Counter-Terror Arsenal Deployed in J&K.

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Spymaster Ajit Doval Reappointed NSA, P K Mishra Stays as PM’s Secretary

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 13: Spymaster Ajit Doval and seasoned...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

TIME TO KNOW ABOUT GMO FOOD

The Importance of Regular Health Check-ups and Health Insurance

Soaring ambitions, fragile wings: Human Rights and Ecological preservation