G Kishan Reddy appointed BJP Election Incharge for J&K

New Delhi, June 17: BJP national president J P Nadda has appointed state election in-charges and co-in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, the party said on Monday.

In a letter dated June 17, Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge said that for Maharashtra, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as state election incharge with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as state election co-incharge.

For Haryana Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as state election in-charge and former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as State election co-incharge.

For Jharkhand, Union Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been appointed as State election incharge and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been appointed as State election co-incharge.

For Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as state election incharge.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana will go to polls later this year.

The exact dates have not been announced yet.