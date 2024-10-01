back to top
Search
    Jammu“Full majority government of BJP will be formed”, Asserts BJP candidate Devender...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    “Full majority government of BJP will be formed”, Asserts BJP candidate Devender Rana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 1: BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly seat, Devender Singh Rana, cast his vote at a polling booth in Jammu on Tuesday morning.
    After casting his vote, the BJP candidate praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for reposing faith in the people of Jammu and .
    He said, “It is a festival of democracy and people are enthusiastic and people are participating in it with so much enthusiasm and passion. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want to include themselves in this journey of Viksit Bharat…For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, a full majority government of BJP will be formed…”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Brisk voting in final phase of J&K assembly polls, Long queues at polling stations
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Brisk voting in final phase of J&K assembly polls, Long queues at polling stations

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 1: Voters on Tuesday queued up outside...

    Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh standoff

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 1: The situation along the Line...

    Jk Polls final phase: J&K records 28.12% voter turnout till 11 am

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 1: “With the polling gaining momentum with...

    Govinda thanks fans, says doctors removed bullet from leg after his revolver ‘misfires’ at Juhu residence

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Oct 1: Actor Govinda sustained leg injuries on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brisk voting in final phase of J&K assembly polls, Long queues...

    Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh standoff

    Jk Polls final phase: J&K records 28.12% voter turnout till 11...