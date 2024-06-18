back to top
Search
EntertainmentFrom Priyanka Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs extend wishes on Eid Al-Adha
EntertainmentLatest NewsLead News

From Priyanka Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs extend wishes on Eid Al-Adha

By: Northlines

Date:

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol and others, took to social media to extend greetings to fans and followers celebrating the festival today.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. On EidUl Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!” Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful illustration of Eid on his Instagram stories and captioned his post, which read, “Couldn't have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid…#EidMubarak.” Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Eid Al-Adha.” Sunny Deol dropped a motion poster and wrote, “Wishing everyone peace, harmony & good on this auspicious day! Eid Al-Adha.”

Previous article
9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision
Next article
‘Amazing servant of our game’: Kane Williamson hails speedster Trent Boult after his T20 World Cup swansong
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Amazing servant of our game’: Kane Williamson hails speedster Trent Boult after his T20 World Cup swansong

Northlines Northlines -
Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago), Jun 18: Star speedster Trent...

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: In a grim reminder of the Balasore...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The indigenously-developed automatic train protection system ‘Kavach’...

J&K | Samba Top Cop Orders To Intensify Patrolling Along Potential Infiltration Routes

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: The senior superintendent of police in  Jammu and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Amazing servant of our game’: Kane Williamson hails speedster Trent Boult...

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network