Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir, KU Postpones Exams, Highway Closed

SRINAGAR, Feb 19: The parts of Kashmir including the famous ski-resort, Gulmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday, bringing down the mercury further.

The weatherman has predicted three-day wet spell till February 20 while heavy snowfall is expected at a few places during the period.

However, the rains lashed plains of Kashmir including Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the University of Kashmir postponed examination for 19th and 20th of Feb due to the bad weather conditions.

An official from the Kashmir University said, due to the prevailing weather situation, all the examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled for today, the 19th, and 20th of Feb, 2024, are postponed.

He added that fresh dates for the conduct of postponed papers shall be communicated separately.

However, an official from Cluster University Srinagar, said all exams scheduled for today are as per schedule.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar NHW was blocked due to a mudslide at Mehad-Cafteria, Ramban, and a landslide at Tabela Chamalwass, Banihal.

People are advised to avoid the journey on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is clear. Please ask TCU before starting the journey, officials said.