Four rescued from flash floods in Kathua

Jammu Tawi, Feb 20: Three construction workers and the driver of a load carrier were rescued after they were trapped in a swollen river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

The four people had gone for work on the construction of a bridge over Ujh river near Kathua town but were caught due to the sudden rise of water owing to heavy overnight rains, the officials said.

A joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police rushed to the scene and successfully rescued the trapped persons after several hours of hectic efforts, they said.