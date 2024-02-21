Four rescued from flash floods in Kathua

Tawi, Feb 20: Three construction workers and the driver of a load carrier were rescued after they were trapped in a swollen river in Jammu and 's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

The four people had gone for work on the construction of a bridge over Ujh river near Kathua town but were caught due to the sudden rise of water owing to heavy overnight rains, the officials said.

A joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police rushed to the scene and successfully rescued the trapped persons after several hours of hectic efforts, they said.

 

 

 

